Why Samson may be CSK's next king

CHENNAI: MASSU. Weightu. Sceneu. Just three of many English words adopted by the public in Tamil Nadu after adding an u to the word at the end. What do they mean? They generally suggest something really cool or flashy. Not blingy but badass. Cool. In Chennai's blistering second summer of 2024, Tamil Nadu associated all of those to one movie. Lubber pandhu, a sports film with cricket at the heart of it. It was Chennai 600028 season again as the state fell in love because two of its biggest passions — cinema and cricket — merged to create magic on the big screen.

It wasn't lost on anybody that one of the film's main protagonists went by the name of Gethu. It was nominative determinism on point as Gethu was a swashbuckling batter whose pyrotechnics was well-known to the milieu (the movie is very loosely based on a real-life painter who moonlights as a cricketer in Tittakudi in Cuddalore).

In April 2025, a meme accurately captured the impact Gethu and this movie had on Tamil society. It suggested that he could be tried by Chennai Super Kings as the franchise's struggles with the bat up front was causing a lot of debate.

CSK listened. Kind of. They didn't hire reel life Gethu. They went and signed real life Gethu.

Sanju Samson.

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Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shared a symbiotic relationship. Malayalam actors routinely cross the border to act in big movies in Tamil. Vijay's movies in Kerala generally run to packed houses for weeks. The politicians of the two states are cordial and frequently share the same roof. This relationship has helped the spread of colloquial Malayalam in TN and colloquial Tamil in Malayalam as well.

Thanks to this shared association, a lot of people from across the border support CSK (it perhaps helps that Kerala doesn't have an IPL side of their own). Stroll through Ernakulam or Thiruvananthapuram or Calicut and you are bound to come across CSK's canary yellow. Before Samson became a player for Rajasthan Royals in 2013, back when he was an aspirational cricketer in the small coastal town of Vizhinjam, he was one of those who used to wear the famous old jersey. He would also bring it with him whenever he used to play cricket in TN.

It's kind of why Samson, a few days after he was traded in by CSK, made it a point to talk about his love for the franchise. "In Kerala," he had said in a video put out by CSK a week or so post that trade, "there are a lot of yellow shirts. Tamil and Malayalam are very close. Where I come from, there are a lot of people who speak Tamil. A lot of us watch Tamil movies. So there's a lot of excitement. When I was small, I liked to speak in Tamil. A lot of people (in Vizhinjam) have told me 'chetta, super decision'. Some have even told me 'I will wear Chennai because you will play for them.' I'm very happy (that I will play for them)."

It's not a homecoming but it would feel like one when the din of Chepauk greets him for the first time as a home player. For starters, the match-going public are already in love with him. They have been in love with him for years now. A few years ago, during an India A game against a visiting New Zealand team, Samson was the darling of the masses. Day-time temperatures soared over 35*c but for over 2000 people in the stands, watching Samson was worth braving the elements.

15 years ago, in 2011, a scrawny kid had made his T20 debut in Chennai for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. That particular match had no fans. These days, Samson is appointment viewing.