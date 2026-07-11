Security forces begin search operations in Manipur after ambush kills two Assam Rifles personnel

An intensive search operation has been launched across Manipur's Ukhrul district after two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush earlier this week, with security forces combing residential areas, vulnerable routes and forests, an official statement said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles said the paramilitary force, in coordination with the Border Security Force and Manipur Police, commenced a large-scale search operation in the Nungshang area on Friday.

"The joint force is conducting intensive combing operations in residential areas, vulnerable routes and surrounding forests to trace the perpetrators, recover hidden caches and ensure the safety of local residents," the paramilitary force said.

Assam Rifles Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar CM Singh were killed when suspected militants fired at a convoy of the force in Nungshong Khong area under the Ukhrul Police Station limits on July 6.

"Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police, launched a large-scale search operation in the Nungshang area of Ukhrul District, Manipur on 10 July 2026 following the tragic ambush of 06 July 2026 in which two Assam Rifles personnel made the supreme sacrifice," it said in a post on X.