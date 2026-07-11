Security forces begin search operations in Manipur after ambush kills two Assam Rifles personnel

An intensive search operation has been launched across Manipur's Ukhrul district after two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush earlier this week, with security forces combing residential areas, vulnerable routes and forests, an official statement said on Saturday.
Assam Rifles said the paramilitary force, in coordination with the Border Security Force and Manipur Police, commenced a large-scale search operation in the Nungshang area on Friday.
"The joint force is conducting intensive combing operations in residential areas, vulnerable routes and surrounding forests to trace the perpetrators, recover hidden caches and ensure the safety of local residents," the paramilitary force said.
Assam Rifles Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar CM Singh were killed when suspected militants fired at a convoy of the force in Nungshong Khong area under the Ukhrul Police Station limits on July 6.
"Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police, launched a large-scale search operation in the Nungshang area of Ukhrul District, Manipur on 10 July 2026 following the tragic ambush of 06 July 2026 in which two Assam Rifles personnel made the supreme sacrifice," it said in a post on X.
The operation is underway, reaffirming the security forces' unwavering commitment to restoring peace, maintaining law and order and bringing those responsible to justice", it said.
Meanwhile, NSCN IM, a Naga organisation, had denied any role in the attack in the district.
In a statement, the organisation said it had no connection with the attack and reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with the Centre.
The organisation said it remains dedicated to the ongoing peace talks and condemned actions that could undermine the peace process.
It urged all stakeholders to act responsibly to preserve dialogue and stability.
Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable localities across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out three years ago.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
(With inputs from PTI)