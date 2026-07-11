Uttarakhand, Himachal hit by landslides as heavy rains lash parts of country

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh reported landslides and significant disruption to normal life as heavy to very heavy rain lashed parts of the country on Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, very heavy rainfall was recorded over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya, while heavy rainfall was recorded over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall triggered landslides, blocking 120 roads, including three national highways, while around 100 pilgrims were escorted to safety across a washed-out stretch of the Yamunotri National Highway after the route remained cut off for two days.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a massive accumulation of debris completely blocked the highway at Syanachatti in Uttarkashi district on Thursday after incessant rain triggered a landslide that washed away nearly 100 metres of the road.

Rescue personnel secured a rope along an alternative path and carefully guided the stranded travellers across one by one.

The national highway had been blocked for two days, the officials said, adding that repair work is underway but is being hampered by continuous rain and fresh debris and stones falling from the hillside.

In Himachal, moderate to heavy rains lashed the state, causing a landslide in Shimla, the collapse of a Bailey bridge in Sangla, and floodwater submerging a single-storeyed house in Kinnaur district.

In Kinnaur district, incessant heavy rainfall swelled the Lippa stream, submerging a single-storeyed house near the Lippa bus stand, while a flood threat loomed large over several houses.