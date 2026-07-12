LG V K Saxena approves creation of 17 new Teshils in Ladakh UT

SRINAGAR: In a major administrative decision, Ladakh Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the creation of 17 new Tehsils for the operationalisation of five newly created districts in the UT.

The number of Teshils in Ladakh has now risen from 15 to 32.

The new Tehsils have been created based on the recommendations of a UT-Level Committee constituted by the LG, following the notification for new districts on April 27 this year.

The Committee observed serious lacunae in the existing administrative units, including Tehsils and Revenue Villages -- they were not clearly demarcated.

The Committee found that the boundaries of several Tehsils extended across more than one district, resulting in administrative overlap and operational challenges.

To address these issues, every Revenue Village has now been mapped to a single Tehsil and every Tehsil has been mapped to a single district, thereby creating a transparent, logical and efficient administrative structure.

Notably, it is ensured that no changes are made to the territorial boundaries of any districts.

The LG Saxena has directed the Chief Secretary to immediately appoint Tehsildars in the new Tehsils, with one officer being assigned independent charge of a Tehsil, in order to increase administrative efficiency.

Ladakh, one of India’s largest Union Territories in terms of geographical area, has long faced administrative challenges due to its difficult terrain, sparse population, and remote habitations.