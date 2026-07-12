Wangchuk's health worsens as hunger strike enters Day 15; CJP protest enters Day 23

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorated further on Sunday as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 15th day, with doctors reporting a further drop in his blood pressure and a total weight loss of 7.8 kg since the fast began.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 23rd day, with the organisation claiming that Wangchuk's blood pressure had fallen to 104/66 mm Hg.

The outfit said several political leaders and public intellectuals were scheduled to visit the protest site during the day in support of the agitation.

Former Kerala Ministers K K Shylaja, K N Balagopal and P Rajeev are expected to interact with the protesters, while Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj is slated to address the gathering.

The day's programme will conclude with a public lecture by economist Jayati Ghosh on "The Economics of Unemployment", focusing on the employment crisis and its impact on young people, the CJP said.

Meanwhile, members of the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) — Neha, Manish, Deepak Kumar Verma and Aameen — continued their separate indefinite hunger strike at the protest site.

On Saturday, Wangchuk urged people not to look for heroes in others, saying he was "just an ordinary citizen", not a "modern Gandhi" or a hero.

"Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen," he had said in a video posted on X.