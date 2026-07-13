'Cure defects first': SC refuses to hear Telangana plea on Polavaram project

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Telangana's suit challenging Andhra Pradesh's proposal to construct the Banakacherla Cross Regulator under the Polavaram project, citing procedural defects.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the Supreme Court Registry's report, which said notices had not been served on all 15 respondents named in the original suit.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Telangana, urged the court to at least issue notice to Andhra Pradesh and grant interim relief restraining it from proceeding with the project. He submitted that the interim prayer was confined only to Andhra Pradesh.

Hearing the submissions, the bench refused to bypass the procedural requirements and directed Telangana to first cure the defects.

"Defects pointed out in the office report must first be cured. We cannot take up the matter or grant relief without proper service," the bench said.

The court also clarified that neither the issuance of notices nor the plea for interim injunction could be considered until the petition is refiled after the defects are removed in accordance with the Supreme Court Rules.

The bench then adjourned the matter and directed Telangana to rectify the objections and complete service of notices on all respondents, after which the case would be listed for hearing.

The dispute relates to Andhra Pradesh's proposal to construct the Banakacherla Cross Regulator as part of the Polavaram project, which Telangana claims will affect its share of river water.