India, Japan expand defence agenda with focus on cybersecurity, space and industrial cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Japan on Monday agreed to deepen defence cooperation in emerging strategic domains, including defence industrial collaboration, technological innovation, cybersecurity and space, as senior officials from both countries held the eighth India-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo against the backdrop of an evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape.

The dialogue, led by India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Japan's Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Kano Koji, reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral defence engagement and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The dialogue came days after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's official visit to India from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, signalling continued momentum in bilateral engagement at the highest political and strategic levels.

The two sides also discussed the regional and global security environment and exchanged views on issues of mutual strategic interest.

“The dialogue reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral defence engagements, including military-to-military exchanges, cooperation between joint headquarters, maritime cooperation, defence exercises, capacity building, defence equipment and technology cooperation, including maritime technology, and enhanced institutional interactions,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Officials said the two delegations explored ways to expand cooperation in emerging areas, with particular emphasis on defence manufacturing, advanced technologies, cyber security, space and other sectors of shared strategic importance.