India, Japan expand defence agenda with focus on cybersecurity, space and industrial cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Japan on Monday agreed to deepen defence cooperation in emerging strategic domains, including defence industrial collaboration, technological innovation, cybersecurity and space, as senior officials from both countries held the eighth India-Japan Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo against the backdrop of an evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape.
The dialogue, led by India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Japan's Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Kano Koji, reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral defence engagement and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
The dialogue came days after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's official visit to India from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, signalling continued momentum in bilateral engagement at the highest political and strategic levels.
The two sides also discussed the regional and global security environment and exchanged views on issues of mutual strategic interest.
“The dialogue reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral defence engagements, including military-to-military exchanges, cooperation between joint headquarters, maritime cooperation, defence exercises, capacity building, defence equipment and technology cooperation, including maritime technology, and enhanced institutional interactions,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Officials said the two delegations explored ways to expand cooperation in emerging areas, with particular emphasis on defence manufacturing, advanced technologies, cyber security, space and other sectors of shared strategic importance.
The meeting also reflected the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Tokyo on regional and global security issues. Both sides reiterated their commitment to a "free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific founded on respect for international law" and agreed to continue close coordination in promoting peace, stability and security across the region.
Reviewing progress since the previous Defence Policy Dialogue, both countries expressed satisfaction with the steady expansion of defence cooperation and stressed the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges and institutional mechanisms.
“They discussed the probable outcomes of the forthcoming ministerial visits, including 2+2, later this year,” the Defence Ministry said.
During the discussions, Singh highlighted the importance of strengthening practical defence cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and appreciated Japan's continued engagement with India in the defence sector. Kano reaffirmed Japan's commitment to further expanding defence ties across priority areas.
Earlier in the day, Singh met Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and conveyed greetings from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also invited Koizumi to visit India at the earliest opportunity.
Singh began his Tokyo visit by laying a wreath at the Self-Defense Forces Memorial Stone, paying tribute to members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces who lost their lives in service.
“The visit underscored the growing and deepening defence ties, mutual respect, and shared commitment of India and Japan towards peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said.