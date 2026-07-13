KDA alleges imbalance, disparity in allocation of new tehsils in Ladakh UT

SRINAGAR: A day after Ladakh Lt Governor V K Saxena approved the creation of 17 new tehsils in the Union Territory and increased the number of tehsils from 15 to 32, a Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader has alleged glaring imbalance and disparity in the distribution of tehsils.

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili claimed that the erstwhile Leh district has been allocated 12 new tehsils while the erstwhile Kargil district, comprising Zanskar, Drass and Kargil, has been allocated only 5 Tehsils.

Kargili alleged that the disparity is difficult to reconcile with objective parameters. He termed the move 'brazen injustice' and said that, though Kargil has a larger population and more villages than the other five newly created districts combined, its administrative needs appear to have been overlooked.

The KDA co-chairman said the fact that Drass has not been granted a single additional tehsil despite its substantial population, large number of villages, and genuine administrative requirements is concerning.