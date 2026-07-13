Monsoon halts in the tracks, dry spell expected this week

NEW DELHI: After more than a week of rainfall across the country, the monsoon has now taken a break. A dry spell is expected to continue in Northwest, Central, and Western India, as well as in Southern Peninsular India, for the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood warning for Assam and Meghalaya for the next day due to forecast of heavy rainfall in the regions.

The IMD has predicted subdued rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest, West-Central, and South Peninsular India during the next 6-7 days. In its extended range forecast for the next two weeks, the IMD also anticipates subdued monsoon activities across the country, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic plains, South India, and Northeast India.

So far, the country has received 219.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 266.9 mm, resulting in a cumulative deficit of 17.8% as of July 12.

Rainfall deficits have been recorded across all regions: the east and Northeast have experienced the highest deficit at 37%, followed by the southern peninsula at 20%, the northwest region at 9%, and central India at 5%. Experts warn that if the dry spell continues, the deficit could worsen, negatively impacting kharif crops.