Monsoon halts in the tracks, dry spell expected this week

NEW DELHI: After more than a week of rainfall across the country, the monsoon has now taken a break. A dry spell is expected to continue in Northwest, Central, and Western India, as well as in Southern Peninsular India, for the upcoming week.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood warning for Assam and Meghalaya for the next day due to forecast of heavy rainfall in the regions.
The IMD has predicted subdued rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest, West-Central, and South Peninsular India during the next 6-7 days. In its extended range forecast for the next two weeks, the IMD also anticipates subdued monsoon activities across the country, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic plains, South India, and Northeast India.
So far, the country has received 219.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 266.9 mm, resulting in a cumulative deficit of 17.8% as of July 12.
Rainfall deficits have been recorded across all regions: the east and Northeast have experienced the highest deficit at 37%, followed by the southern peninsula at 20%, the northwest region at 9%, and central India at 5%. Experts warn that if the dry spell continues, the deficit could worsen, negatively impacting kharif crops.
The absence of rainfall is expected to lead to a hot and humid climate in most parts of the country. In the Delhi-NCR region, maximum temperatures are forecasted to be above normal, ranging from 1.6°C to 3.0°C. Additionally, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and hot and humid weather is expected to persist in Odisha and Tamil Nadu for the next two days.
In its daily bulletin, the IMD has indicated a risk of moderate flash floods in several watersheds in Assam and Meghalaya, including the Cachar, N C Hills, East Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, and Jaintia Hills districts over the next 24 hours due to excess rainfall.
The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Eastern and Northeastern India over the next three days. Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Northeast India will get heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days. East Uttar Pradesh will also see heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days.