SC dismisses PIL seeking ban on public viewing of pornography, calls it policy issue

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to formulate a framework to prohibit the viewing of pornography at public places, while acknowledging that the issue is of paramount importance but the matter concerened policy reforms and not legal intervention.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the government authorities with a representation.

"Undoubtedly, the issue raised is of paramount importance. However, the subject matter does not involve a question of law requiring examination by this court. It concerns policy issues which need technological advancement and expert consideration. Such issues fall within the domain of experts, especially the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by social worker B L Jain, represented by advocate Varun Thakur, seeking directions to formulate a national policy and draft an action plan to curb the viewing of pornography, especially by those not attained the age of majority, and to prohibit the viewing of pornographic material of any form at public places.