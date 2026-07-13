SC pulls up Centre over delay in Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam rules, sets two-week deadline

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to submit the rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, within two weeks, warning that any further delay would stall reforms in the aviation sector.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking immediate notification of the rules to operationalise the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which aims to modernise India's aviation sector.

The PIL, filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, sought directions to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to frame guidelines to curb "unpredictable fluctuations" in domestic airfares and bring greater transparency to airline pricing.

The bench directed the Centre to place the rules before it in a sealed cover within two weeks, irrespective of whether they have been tabled in Parliament. The court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks and directed the Centre to file the rules along with an affidavit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the draft rules were ready and in the final stage of consultation. He undertook to place them on record within two weeks.

Hearing the submissions, the bench observed, "The law must be brought into force. Place the rules in two weeks."

The Adhiniyam proposes the decriminalisation of offences, enhanced powers for the DGCA and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), simpler norms for air services, and improved financing and leasing of aircraft.