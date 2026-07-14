23 House terms may change for ONOE

NEW DELHI: If the Union government pushes ahead with its ambitious proposal to roll out One Nation, One Election (ONOE) plan in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, it will have to alter the state of assemblies. It will require the tenures of at least 13 state assemblies to be curtailed and as many as 10 assemblies to be dissolved or their terms extended as part of a one-time exercise to synchronise the election cycle across the country.

The debate on synchronised elections has gained momentum as P P Chaudhary, chairperson of the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the ONOE bills, recently hinted that the committee was working towards making the framework ready for implementation from 2029.

He also said the committee was examining to bring some states into alignment if political parties and chief ministers voluntarily agree to synchronise their electoral cycles.

Chaudhary claimed that nearly 99% of civil society stakeholders consulted so far have backed the ONOE proposal, which aims to curb an estimated Rs 7 lakh crore economic loss caused by frequent polls.

Speaking to this paper, highly placed sources said that the committee was examining options to implement ONOE by 2029 and the BJP ruled states may agree to synchronise their electoral cycles.