‘One Nation, One Election’ bill JPC may miss monsoon session deadline

NEW DELHI: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining bills seeking to introduce simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is unlikely to submit its report during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, according to sources.

Though the Lok Sabha had extended the tenure of the panel until the last day of the monsoon session, the committee is yet to complete its nationwide consultations and is expected to seek more time before finalising its recommendations, sources privy to the developments said.

The delay is significant amid speculation that the Centre is keen to push crucial constitutional amendment bills such as delimitation exercise and the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill during the monsoon session, expected to begin in the third week of July.

The 39-member JPC led by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, is currently reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024, was sent to the Joint Committee of both Houses for further examination.