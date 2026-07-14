Graham Staines murder: SC asks Odisha panel to decide on convict Dara Singh's remission plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed hope that the committee examining the remission plea of convict Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 killings of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two young sons in Odisha's Keonjhar district, would take a decision soon.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, however, adjourned the matter until August 19.

Before adjourning the case, the Odisha government sought a short deferment, informing the court that the committee examining the remission plea had called for records, which were yet to be made available.

Allowing the state's request, the court posted the matter for further hearing on August 19. "In such circumstances, we deem it appropriate to adjourn this matter to 19.08.2026. In the meantime, we expect that the Committee shall take its decision," the court said in its one-page order, accessed by TNIE.

On March 19 last year, the Supreme Court directed the Odisha government to consider and decide within six weeks on Singh's remission plea.

In his application before the apex court, Singh sought the benefit of a more liberal remission policy to secure his premature release after spending more than 25 years in prison.

Notably, Dara Singh was convicted of the brutal murders of Staines and his sons - Philip (10) and Timothy (6) - who were burned alive by a mob led by Singh on the night of January 21, 1999.

A mob led by Singh attacked Staines and his sons while they slept in their station wagon and then set the vehicle on fire. When they tried to escape, the mob, armed with lathis, prevented them from getting out, leading to their deaths. Their skeletal remains were later recovered.