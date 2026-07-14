India reiterates support for rules-based maritime order in South China Sea

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reiterated its support for a rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea, reaffirming that disputes must be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

It described the landmark 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling as ‘the basis’ for resolving competing territorial claims. China, however, rejected the ruling once again, maintaining that it is “null and void” and has “no binding force.”

The statement comes as the United States, the United Kingdom and 12 other countries marked the 10th anniversary of the Hague tribunal's ruling by declaring China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea to be illegal under international law.

The European Union also issued a separate statement backing the award as a “landmark decision” in the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Reiterating New Delhi’s position, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India's position on the South China Sea issue is well known. We emphasise the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law, as reflected in UNCLOS.”

India also underscored that maritime disputes should be settled through peaceful means. “We reaffirm that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully, in accordance with UNCLOS, and reiterate that the award rendered ten years ago by the Arbitral Tribunal is a significant milestone and the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties.”