India will ensure rule-based maritime order, safety of seafarers at UNSC: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will ensure that issues such as free, open and rule-based maritime order, including safety of seafarers, and combating terror financing get the "attention they deserve" at the UN Security Council.

India launched its official campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2028-29 on Monday. The event was attended by UN ambassadors, diplomats and officials.

Jaishankar said that India’s approach to the UN is rooted in ‘SHANTI: Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity’, as he outlined in detail New Delhi's priorities for the UNSC term.

These are “a voice of the Global South; advancing reformed multilateralism; a future ready peacekeeping; addressing threats posed due to misuse of AI; securing maritime commons; and countering terror financing”, he said.

“In an era where supply chains connect our economies, the world is also increasingly focused on securing the maritime commons,” Jaishankar said.

He said the challenge begins with ensuring adherence to relevant international law, specifically the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Our collective interest is in maintaining safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce,” he said, adding that nations with requisite capabilities must also cooperate to combat piracy.

“The safety of seafarers is another major concern thrown up by developments in the Gulf,” he said.

Promoting search and rescue missions, providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and encouraging capacity building while sharing best practices have all been facets where India has long been active, he said.