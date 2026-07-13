'Norms, trust and integrity': EAM Jaishankar launches India's UNSC campaign for 2028-29 term

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday launched India's official campaign for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

Jaishankar launched the campaign 'Shanti: India for the United Nations Security Council 2028-29. Norms, Trust, Integrity' for the two-year tenure at a special event in the UN headquarters attended by UN envoys, diplomats and officials.

"It's a pleasure to join you today afternoon to launch India's Candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox. Never before has the world possessed such immense capabilities to advance human welfare at this scale. At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away. To address this complexity, the United Nations must take the lead and the Security Council elections to its membership consequently assume rating," Jaishankar said.

"As a candidate, it is natural that member states would like to understand what India brings to the table. One part of that is our vision of the priorities that the world and the United Nations must address. The other is a track record which enables the international community to make its own judgment," he added.

India last sat at the UN horseshoe table for the 2021-22 term.

Elections for the 2028-29 term will be conducted in June next year, when India and Tajikistan will compete for the sole seat in the Asia-Pacific Group category.

Jaishankar will also meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres later in the day. He had undertaken an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10 and arrived in New York over the weekend.

He will depart New York to attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15.