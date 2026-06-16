India warns UNSC reform would border on 'failure' if only non-permanent seats are expanded

India has cautioned that UN Security Council reform would amount to a "failure" if it is limited to expanding only the non-permanent category of membership.

Addressing the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting on Security Council reforms on Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said any reform that excludes changes to the permanent membership structure would border on "failure."

"UNSC reform would be grossly inadequate, bordering on failure, if expansion is limited only to the non-permanent category as it would fundamentally not change the decision making power-structure of the P5," Parvathaneni said.

"Groups and member states have waited this long for real and meaningful reforms," he further added.

Parvathaneni was addressing the meeting, with focus on the 'Elements Paper', a document that contains points of convergences and divergences of UN member states on reform of the powerful UN body.

Parvathaneni stressed that by advocating expansion of the permanent category, India's consistent effort has been to bring in a "greater sense of balance and equity" in the Security Council, and change the decision making parameters of the five veto-wielding permanent members - China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts for achieving reform of the Security Council, including expansion in both its permanent and non-permanent categories, saying the 15-nation Council, founded in 1945, is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geo-political realities.

Delhi has consistently underscored that it rightly deserves a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.