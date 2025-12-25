UN at 80: Marked by wars, waning authority, Trump tensions and India’s push for a 'greater role'

As the United Nations marked its 80th anniversary this year, it did so against a backdrop of deepening global turmoil, financial strain and renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump.

India, striking a contrasting note, called on the world body to offer “leadership and hope” and signalled its willingness to assume a larger role within the organisation.

Wars in Ukraine and Gaza, alongside prolonged crises from Sudan to Myanmar, continued unabated through 2025, once again exposing the limits of the UN’s ability to respond decisively.

The deadlock within the Security Council, where deep divisions among permanent members often blunt collective action, has reinforced perceptions of an institution struggling to keep pace with today’s conflicts.

With humanitarian emergencies multiplying, climate pressures intensifying and economic inequality widening, the UN faces growing scrutiny over its relevance at 80.

Founded in the aftermath of World War II, the organisation is increasingly being asked whether its post-1945 structures and mandates are equipped to deal with the complexities of a rapidly changing 21st-century world.

And Against this backdrop, India gave a clarion call for reformed multilateralism. Addressing world leaders from the UN General Assembly podium in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that an “objective report card” will show that the UN is in a state of crisis.

“When peace is under threat from conflicts, when development is derailed by lack of resources, when human rights are violated by terrorism, the UN remains gridlocked. As its ability to forge common ground diminishes, belief in multilateralism also recedes,” he said.