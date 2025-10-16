UN still reflects realities of 1945, must reform or risk erosion of legitimacy: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Calling for reform of the United Nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it still reflects the realities of 1945, not 2025.

"For the UN to be effective, it must reform, becoming more inclusive, democratic, participative, and representative of today's world," he said here on Thursday, while addressing the UN Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave.

"The United Nations today still reflects the realities of 1945, not of 2025. Eighty years is a long time by any standards and during this period the UN membership has actually quadrupled," he said.

"Institutions that fail to adapt risk not just irrelevance but eroding legitimacy, leaving us without recourse in times of uncertainty," Jaishankar underlined.

Noting that India approaches peacekeeping from its civilizational ethos, he said, "We see the world as one family, a vision enshrined in the timeless phrase of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This is not just cultural wisdom, but an outlook that anchors our world view. It is why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all societies and peoples. It is also why we place our faith in multilateralism and international partnerships."

He also said that the UN must amplify the voices of the developing world and reflect the aspirations of a rising Global South. "The UN's legitimacy, and I would say the UN's credibility depends on it doing so," he added.