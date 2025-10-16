UN still reflects realities of 1945, must reform or risk erosion of legitimacy: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Calling for reform of the United Nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it still reflects the realities of 1945, not 2025.
"For the UN to be effective, it must reform, becoming more inclusive, democratic, participative, and representative of today's world," he said here on Thursday, while addressing the UN Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave.
"The United Nations today still reflects the realities of 1945, not of 2025. Eighty years is a long time by any standards and during this period the UN membership has actually quadrupled," he said.
"Institutions that fail to adapt risk not just irrelevance but eroding legitimacy, leaving us without recourse in times of uncertainty," Jaishankar underlined.
Noting that India approaches peacekeeping from its civilizational ethos, he said, "We see the world as one family, a vision enshrined in the timeless phrase of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This is not just cultural wisdom, but an outlook that anchors our world view. It is why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all societies and peoples. It is also why we place our faith in multilateralism and international partnerships."
He also said that the UN must amplify the voices of the developing world and reflect the aspirations of a rising Global South. "The UN's legitimacy, and I would say the UN's credibility depends on it doing so," he added.
"Now, there is a strong desire amongst members of the UN for a reformed United Nations, including expansion of the permanent and non-permanent categories of the membership of the Security Council. However, the process of reform itself is being used to derail that agenda. As a result, I am sorry to say, historical injustices still continue. India affirms its commitment to assume greater responsibilities in a reformed United Nations and in a reformed multilateralism," he said.
During his address, Jaishankar paid tribute to the more than 4,000 UN and 182 Indian peacekeepers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Bringing out the changes in the nature of conflict, he added, "The clear lines of state-on-state warfare have been blurred. We often face on the ground, a complex and ambiguous matrix of non-state actors, of armed groups, and of terrorist organizations. These entities operate outside the norms of international law, employing asymmetric tactics, from IEDs to cyber warfare, making our work more dangerous and more unpredictable."
Speaking on the issue of declining financial contributions from member countries, he said, "It is likely that the peacekeeping budget will see headwinds. We will need to see how we can overcome this constraint while adhering to the core principles of maintenance of peace and security. This should also be an opportunity to undertake measures making UN peacekeeping more financially and administratively rigorous, like winding down obsolete missions that have outlived their purpose."
Highlighting the requirements of the Global South and significance of such conferences, Jaishankar said, "Unfortunately, the maximum number of conflict zones are located there. In fact, the requirements of the Global South are themselves distinct, calling for unique, regional and even local solutions. This is why conferences of this type are valuable in engaging on a single platform in the search for optimal solutions. India has always stood with our brothers and sisters from the Global South and will continue to help with our expertise and long-standing experience across all domains, including in peacekeeping."
He added, "Let us, therefore, commit to working together -- collectively, constructively, and by consensus -- to shape a renewed vision of peacekeeping."