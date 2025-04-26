'Reprehensible act of terrorism': UN Security Council condemns Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, calling it a “reprehensible act of terrorism” and stressing the urgent need to bring its “perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors” to justice.

In a press statement issued the 15-member UNSC expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of India and Nepal.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam,” the statement said.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” it continued.

The members underscored that such acts are “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.” They stressed that “the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The UNSC called on all countries to fulfill their obligations under international law and Security Council resolutions by cooperating with relevant authorities to hold those involved accountable.

The statement, delivered by the rotating president of the UNSC on behalf of all members—including Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member—highlighted the need to “combat by all means” threats to global peace arising from terrorism, in line with the UN Charter.

Following the terror strike that killed 26 people, tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have once again spiked, drawing both international attention and concern.

India has directly linked the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan stressing on the cross-border linkages to the assault and announced a series of punitive diplomatic and strategic measures.

These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post and stopping visas to Pakistani nationals.

Reacting swiftly, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines and halted all trade with India, including through third countries and announced putting on all bilateral agreements, including 1972 Simla pact in abeyance.

Islamabad termed India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty as a “grave provocation,” warning that any attempt to disrupt water flows allocated to Pakistan under the 1960 agreement would be considered an “act of war.”

While the UNSC statement did not directly name Pakistan, the Council’s firm language as a signal of the global community’s intolerance for cross-border terrorism that India consistently charge Pakistan with.