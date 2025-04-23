Pahalgam attack fallout: India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, shuts Wagah-Attari border

India on Wednesday announced immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and closure of the Wagah-Attari border crossing, in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people a day earlier.

The decision came after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri detailed the government’s response to the attack, which the CCS strongly condemned.

"The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured... The CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism," Misri said.

Misri announced that the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, would take immediate effect. "Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security decided upon the following measures. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," he said.

What suspension of the Treaty means

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed on September 19, 1960 between the PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Field Marshal Ayub Khan, allocated the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—to Pakistan and the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—to India.

India, the upper riverine state, can stop sharing water data immediately, but stopping water to Pakistan may not be immediate. It though leaves the threat hanging over Pakistan's heads.

"The Indus water treaty being kept in abeyance will hit Pakistan the worst. The upper three rivers - Indus, Chenab and Jhelum - the waters are supposed to flow into Pakistan. Despite the three wars, we have kept that promise. Despite the Kargil incident, despite the insurgency, India had not withdrawn from this treaty. We have been standing by it, we have been sharing waters with them. But now, we have sent the message across that it cannot be taken for granted any longer. It will be a body blow to Pakistan and particularly the Punjab province there if we carry this threat out," said ex-Indian Army vice chief Lieutenat General Sarath Chand.