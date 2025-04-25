'Not a drop' of Indus water will go to Pakistan, says Jal Shakti Minister; vows full treaty halt

India will ensure that not a single drop of Indus river water flows into Pakistan, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil said on Friday, after the government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people earlier this week.

Paatil made the remarks after a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, which was convened to discuss the treaty and assess implementation measures.

“India won't give Pakistan even a single drop of water. The decision to scrap the Indus Water Treaty will be implemented 100%,” Paatil told ANI, adding that implementation would follow a "step-by-step approach."

He said the government has prepared short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans to ensure that no water flows to Pakistan.

The meeting was held at Shah’s residence and was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Paatil, and other senior government officials. It lasted for around two hours.