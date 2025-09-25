Many leaders back a UN call to address challenges together but Trump says 'America First'

A call for collaboration

Speaker after speaker made similar appeals to support multilateralism.

Suriname’s President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons called multilateralism “one of humanity’s most important achievements, which needs our protection at this time of change.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said “our collective membership of the United Nations is our shared humanity in action,” and the UN at 80 compels members to build “an organization that is able to address our common challenges.”

As South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung put it, “The more difficult the times are, the more we must return to the basic spirit of the UN.” He added, “We today must cooperate more, trust more, and join hands more firmly, in order to build a better future, a better world for future generations.”

The General Assembly meeting continues Wednesday with the leaders of Ukraine, Iran and Syria among the speakers.

Guterres in his remarks noted the world is becoming increasingly multipolar — certainly a nod to rising economic powers China and India but a slap to the US insistence on superpower status.

The UN chief said a world of many powers can be more diverse and dynamic, but warned that without international cooperation and effective global institutions there can be “chaos.”

But Trump, making the first address to the General Assembly since he was elected to a second term last November, ceded no ground and gave an “America First” speech.

The United States has the strongest borders, military, friendships “and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the earth,” he boasted. “This is indeed the golden age of America.”

He portrayed the United Nations as ineffectual and “not even coming close to living up” to its potential, blaming the organization for an escalator that stopped en route to the assembly chamber and for a broken teleprompter. The UN cited a safety function for the escalator incident and the White House for the teleprompter.

Trump met with Guterres

While Trump told the assembly the UN delivers “empty words — and empty words don’t solve war,” his tone shifted at a later meeting with Guterres. “Our country is behind the United Nations 100%,” the president told Guterres at the start of their first meeting since his reelection.

“I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it because the potential for peace at this institution is great.”

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in an interview with The Associated Press late Tuesday that their subsequent private meeting was “very good.”

The UN and US leaders talked about ending conflicts around the world, about efficiency, about bringing in the private sector in a bigger way, and humanitarian efforts, Fletcher said.

“At least we’ve got a conversation going. This is dialogue. This is diplomacy. And it’s technicolor — and it’s glorious.”

The UN is facing financial cuts as the US, its largest source of revenue, and some other nations have pulled back funding. Guterres said aid cuts are “wreaking havoc,” calling them “a death sentence for many.”

Fletcher said this year’s UN appeal for $29 billion to help 114 million people around the world is only 19% funded. He said he has been talking with Saudis, Europeans, Americans and others about the funding crisis, calling it “a work in progress.”