India, China 'primary funders' of Ukraine war, European countries 'going to hell': The Donald Trump show comes to UN

In his return to the UN General Assembly podium, Trump accused the UN of fostering an "assault" through migration on Western countries that he said were "going to hell."

"It's time to end the failed experiment of open borders," Trump said at the General Assembly.

"Your countries are going to hell," he said, also attacking London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital.

In his address, Trump also launched a sarcasm-laden broadside against the United Nations, saying the institution does not help peace and mocking the quality of the headquarters building.

"The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it -- it has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to it," Trump said.

The 79-year-old even complained about a broken escalator and teleprompter at the New York headquarters of the UN, which he has repeatedly targeted during both of his presidential terms.

"This is these are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he added.

He likewise used the major forum to denounce efforts to reduce global warming, calling climate change concerns "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world."

"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" asked Trump.

"All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter," he said. "It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war"