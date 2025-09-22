Trump believes Palestinian recognition rewards Hamas: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will hit out at "globalist institutions" and criticize the recognition of a Palestinian state by Western allies in a speech to the United Nations, the White House said Monday.

Trump is set to deliver the first speech of his second term to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as the annual diplomatic gathering is dominated by Israel's war in Gaza.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would tout "the renewal of American strength around the world" in his address.

"The president will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world," she added.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the UN and other multilateral institutions as part of his "America First" policy, and either cut funding for or withdrawn from a number of UN bodies.

Trump will meanwhile hold a "multilateral meeting" with the leaders of key Muslim countries at the UN assembly, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, Leavitt told a briefing.