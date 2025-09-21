UK, Australia and Canada recognise Palestinian state despite opposition from US and Israel

LONDON: The U.K., Australia and Canada confirmed Sunday that they are formally recognising a Palestinian state despite vociferous opposition from the U.S. and Israel.

The coordinated initiative from the Commonwealth nations and long-time allies of Israel reflects growing outrage at Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza and the steps taken by the Israeli government to thwart any efforts to create a Palestinian state, including by the continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has faced pressure to take a harder line on Israel within his own governing Labour Party, said the U.K.'s move is intended “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis," while insisting that it wasn't a reward for Hamas.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said in his video message.

“We recognised the state of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people. Today we join over 150 countries who recognise a Palestinian state also. A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future.”

The announcement was widely anticipated after Starmer said in July that the U.K. would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, allowed the U.N. to bring in aid and took other steps toward long-term peace.

More countries are expected to do so at the U.N. General Assembly this week, including from France, which like the U.K., is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in his statement that the three announcements Sunday were “part of a coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution.”