Zelenskyy bolsters international support for Ukraine at the UN

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy persevered with efforts to bolster international support for his country at a U.N. gathering of world leaders on Tuesday.

With his troops under strain on the front line after more than three years of fighting Russia’s bigger invading army, Zelensky was due to begin meetings with leaders gathered in New York this week for the U.N. General Assembly.

Peace efforts set in motion by U.S. President Donald Trump since he returned to office in January appear to have stalled.

Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a White House meeting with Zelenskyy and key European leaders took place more than a month ago, but the war has continued unabated.