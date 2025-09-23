Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine, UN slams 'systematic' torture of civilians

KYIV, GENEVA: Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine killed two people overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, while Russia's defence ministry reported several Ukrainian drones had targeted the capital, Moscow.

The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared to meet Donald Trump in New York.

The US president is expressing mounting frustration at Russia for not halting its invasion. Russia launched three missiles and 115 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv's air force said, the latest in what are daily barrages.

Most drones were intercepted by air defence but officials said one civilian was killed in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and another in the coastal Odesa region.

"Russia continued its terror against the people of Ukraine, targeting the civilian population in multiple regions of the country," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on social media.

She renewed calls for Kyiv's allies to send more air defence systems. "Every delay in strengthening Ukraine's air defence means more lives lost," she said.