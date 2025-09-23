European countries 'going to hell' because of migration, says Trump at the UN

United Nations: Donald Trump in his first United Nations address went ballistic against Europe claiming they are going to hell because of migration.

The US President also accused UN of 'funding an assault' on West through migration.

He also demanded Europe stop buying Russian oil, while also lashing out at India and China.

Trump was speaking from the UN General Assembly rostrum for the first time since his political comeback as he tears down decades of US participation in international organizations.

Opening the annual summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that aid cuts led by the United States were "wreaking havoc" in the world.

"What kind of world will we choose? A world of raw power -- or a world of laws?" Guterres said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would be touting "renewal of American strength around the world" and will describe "how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order."

Trump's second term has opened with a blaze of nationalist policies curbing cooperation with the rest of the world.

He has moved to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization and the UN climate body, severely curtailed US development assistance and wielded sanctions against foreign judges over rulings he sees as violating sovereignty.