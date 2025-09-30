In UN speech, Beijing makes clear its intent to remold global norms, seizing on Trump's retreat

WASHINGTON: Hardly a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed his “Global Governance Initiative,” Beijing made its intent clear at the most global of forums — that it should, and is qualified to, help shape the world order even as the United States tips more inward under Donald Trump.

In a seemingly jargon-filled speech delivered to the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told the audience that “a China that bears in mind the greater good of humanity and stands ready to take up responsibilities will bring more positive energy into the world."

His words seized on the retreat by the American president from international organizations and on his apparent disdain towards the United Nations.

Li never once mentioned the United States by name. But in not-so-subtle swipes at recent actions by the United States, he touted his country's credentials: lowering tariffs to promote global economy, vowing to cut greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change and committing to safeguarding the authority of the United Nations.

It represents a shift in approach to global affairs that experts say reflects a China that sees itself on the ascent.

“Li’s speech confirms that China’s foreign policy posture today is firmly anchored in the ambition of turning a Western-dominant world order into one that is much more conducive to Chinese interests, values, and leadership,” said Olivia Cheung, lecturer in politics at King's College London. “China’s foreign policy today is notably more confident, strategic, and coherent than how it was in 2017, where Beijing’s presentation of global governance reform lacked content."

The speech has come amid growing worries in Washington that China, the world's second-largest economy, might seek to unseat the United States as the global leader, even though Beijing has repeatedly assured Washington that it has no intention to challenge or replace the U.S. Instead, Xi has said Beijing should enjoy a global say befitting of its economic might and global stature.