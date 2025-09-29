'Never ending problem': Trump imposes 100% tariff on movies made outside US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his threat of imposing steep tariffs on films made outside the United States, claiming his country's industry has been "stolen" by others.

Trump's remarks come shortly after he threatened a slew of new tariffs to be imposed this week on branded pharmaceutical products, furniture, as well as heavy trucks respectively.

On Monday, Trump returned his focus to the film industry, charging in a Truth Social post that other countries have taken business from the United States, "just like stealing 'candy from a baby.'"

He criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom as "weak and incompetent," adding that the state has been heavily impacted.

"In order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," Trump wrote.

He did not provide further details on his plans, or a timeline for when these tariffs might be enacted.