Trump's 100% tariff on branded drugs sparks concerns for Indian biologics, complex generics

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will impose a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceuticals starting October 1, 2025, unless companies set up production in the US. The move directly impacts India’s pharmaceutical sector, particularly large drug makers increasingly focused on complex generics and biologics, which largely fall under the branded or patented category.

Indian pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on complex generics, which are harder to replicate due to their sophisticated formulations or delivery mechanisms. This shift is aimed at accessing higher-value markets and reducing reliance on traditional generics. Firms such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark and Lupin have been expanding their portfolios of complex generics, particularly for regulated markets like the US.

Overall, India supplies more than half of the world’s vaccines, 40% of generic drugs in the US. Its total pharmaceutical exports hit a record USD 30 billion in FY25, driven by a 31% year-on-year surge in March.

Notably, data from the union government showed that India’s drug and pharmaceutical exports rose 6.9% to USD 2.51 billion in August 2025 from USD 2.35 billion a year earlier.

In FY24, pharmaceutical exports totalled USD 27.9 billion, with the US accounting for 31% — about USD 8.7 billion (Rs 77,231 crore), Pharmexcil data showed. In the first half of 2025, shipments worth USD 3.7 billion (around Rs 32,505 crore) were dispatched overseas.

Leading companies such as Dr. Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma and Gland Pharma derive between 30-50% of their overall revenues from the American market.