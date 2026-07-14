INTERVIEW | Campaign against ethanol is sponsored; my focus is on national interest: Nitin Gadkari

Amid severe criticism over the blending of ethanol with fuel, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the “negative campaign” against him is sponsored by a lobby which benefits from the existing fossil fuel import ecosystem.

In an interview with TNIE's Parvez Sultan, in which he candidly spoke about personal allegations against him and the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, the minister said he is unaffected by the criticism and is focused on reducing imports of fossil fuel, controlling pollution and making India self-reliant in the energy sector.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. There has been significant criticism recently that E20 petrol could damage vehicles that were originally designed to run on conventional petrol. Your response.

We need to understand why we are promoting ethanol and alternative fuels. India imports fossil fuels worth around Rs 22 lakh crore every year. This money goes out of the country, while fossil fuels also contribute significantly to pollution.

My objective is to reduce imports, reduce pollution, and make India self-reliant in the energy sector. From the inception, my vision has been diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector. I have always spoken about alternative fuels and biofuels, not just ethanol. These include ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, electric vehicles, and hydrogen.

Ethanol is not an experiment only limited to India. Ethanol blending is not new. Countries such as Brazil, the United States (US), Thailand, and European countries have been using ethanol for decades.

Brazil has had flex-fuel engines since 1970, where consumers have the choice to choose their ethanol blends up to 100 per cent ethanol. Before introducing ethanol blending, vehicle manufacturers and testing agencies conducted trials.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) tested vehicles, and after successful trials, the government issued notifications. New vehicles have also undergone necessary modifications, including changes in components like washers.

The vehicles running in India are manufactured by global automobile companies, and these companies follow international standards. If ethanol blending was unsafe, these companies would not support or develop ethanol-compatible vehicles.

Major automobile companies are working on ethanol-compatible vehicles and flex-fuel technology. These companies would not compromise their reputation by producing unsafe vehicles.

Four years ago, on January 26, ethanol-blended fuel was also used in our helicopters and fighter aircraft during trials. Now, ethanol is also being converted into isobutanol, which can become an alternative to diesel in the future.

Similarly, agricultural waste such as stubble, which was earlier burnt and caused pollution, is now being used to produce bio-CNG and methane through biodigesters. Methane can further be used to produce hydrogen or bio-CNG. Around 4,000 projects are being developed in Punjab and Haryana to utilise stubble. The value of crop residue has increased to around Rs 2,500 per tonne, giving farmers an additional source of income.

If farmers stop burning stubble, pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring regions will reduce significantly, while farmers will also benefit financially. The bio-CNG produced from such waste can be used in trucks, tractors, buses, cars and other vehicles.