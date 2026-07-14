Maharashtra TET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi seeks fresh exam date, action against culprits

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to immediately announce a fresh date for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), take action against those responsible for the paper leak, and grant age-limit relaxation to affected candidates.

The TET 2026 examination was postponed on June 27, a day before it was scheduled, after police uncovered a question paper leak in Thane district. Ten people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The Maharashtra TET paper was leaked, and the exam was cancelled. Six lakh candidates are left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, yet we have no information on a new date."

He said candidates who had prepared honestly were being made to suffer while those behind the leak remained at large.

"The ones who worked hard and honestly are the current and future teachers of our country—those who will shape India's future," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.