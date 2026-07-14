Maharashtra TET paper leak: Rahul Gandhi seeks fresh exam date, action against culprits

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to immediately announce a fresh date for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), take action against those responsible for the paper leak, and grant age-limit relaxation to affected candidates.
The TET 2026 examination was postponed on June 27, a day before it was scheduled, after police uncovered a question paper leak in Thane district. Ten people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.
In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The Maharashtra TET paper was leaked, and the exam was cancelled. Six lakh candidates are left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, yet we have no information on a new date."
He said candidates who had prepared honestly were being made to suffer while those behind the leak remained at large.
"The ones who worked hard and honestly are the current and future teachers of our country—those who will shape India's future," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.
Gandhi said aspirants had spent years preparing, paid examination fees and travelled to distant centres, only to be left waiting without clarity.
"Chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis), three things are needed today: 1. Timeline: Announce the new TET date immediately. 2. Accountability: Action must be taken against those responsible for the leak, not the candidates. 3. Safeguarding the Future: Grant age-limit relaxation to those whose year has been wasted due to this leak," Gandhi said in his post.
He added that candidates should not have to bear the consequences of institutional failure.
"On July 17th, in Dehradun, I will speak to you in detail about the escalating crisis of paper leaks. The time has come for an education revolution — to build a system where the youth reap the rewards of their hard work, rather than suffering the consequences of systemic failure," Gandhi said, referring to his upcoming interaction with students under his 'Chhatron ki Goonj' initiative.
An SIT probing the case is tracking financial and digital trails to trace the alleged masterminds, Bijendra Kumar Gupta and Sonukumar Kishanlal, who remain absconding. According to officials, the investigation has revealed links to a network operating across Delhi, Agra, Bihar and Haryana.
The paper leak has disrupted the recruitment process for nearly six lakh candidates.
(With inputs from PTI)