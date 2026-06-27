'Theft of youth's future': Congress slams Centre over Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak

The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 following allegations of a paper leak, accusing it of repeatedly failing the country's youth.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the development as a betrayal of young aspirants.
"Another paper leak. Another exam cancelled. This time, Maharashtra's TET. "The country's education and examination system has been turned into a system of extortion, leaving every youngster in the country insecure," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
"This is not just a paper leak, this is the theft of the youth's future," he added.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed concern, urging students to raise their voices against recurring examination irregularities.
"Youth, wake up!!! Until you raise your voice loud and clear, this terror with your future will continue unabated. You've been deceived once again." she said on X.
Referring to a series of examination controversies, Priyanka Gandhi said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, CUET and now TET. This chain will only stop when you launch a movement and demonstrate your strength.
Until that happens, the BJP government and the Prime Minister will have no accountability toward you.
They won't put a curb on corruption in exams, nor will they take responsibility for your future."
Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that exam paper leaks had become a recurring feature under the current government.
"It seems determined to score a shameful century. It has already presided over nearly 90 exam paper leaks. Today, another has been reported -- this time in Maharashtra, where tomorrow's TET examination has been cancelled after the paper was leaked," Khera said in a post on X.
"The so-called double-engine sarkar runs on one fuel alone: scams," he alleged.
"For this government, paper leaks have become an industry that it profits from. But for India's youth, they mean years of hard work, sacrifice and hope being destroyed in a matter of minutes," he added.
Khera further claimed that the government had repeatedly let down young people.
"It has stolen their opportunities, toyed with their aspirations and repeatedly betrayed their trust. And perhaps it will be the youth of India who ultimately consign the BJP's political career to the doldrums. That would be poetic justice," he asserted.
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the TET-2026, scheduled for Sunday, after a raid in Bhiwandi in Thane district uncovered individuals allegedly in possession of several questions purportedly matching those in the examination paper.
Police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the matter.
In a statement, the MSCE said it remained committed to conducting examinations with complete transparency.
"Given the gravity of the situation and the necessity for an in-depth probe, the exam scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed," it said.
According to the Thane district administration, the suspected breach came to light in the early hours of Saturday after police acted on intelligence inputs about individuals possessing unauthorised information related to the examination paper.
(With inputs from PTI)