'Theft of youth's future': Congress slams Centre over Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak

The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 following allegations of a paper leak, accusing it of repeatedly failing the country's youth.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the development as a betrayal of young aspirants.

"Another paper leak. Another exam cancelled. This time, Maharashtra's TET. "The country's education and examination system has been turned into a system of extortion, leaving every youngster in the country insecure," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This is not just a paper leak, this is the theft of the youth's future," he added.