TET 2026 postponed: Paper leaks 'have become identity' of Maharashtra govt, says Opposition

The Opposition has alleged that "paper leaks" are no longer isolated incidents but have become the identity of the Maharashtra government after some persons in Bhiwandi were found in possession of questions purportedly similar to the actual question paper of the now-postponed TET.

"The reports suggest that the question paper for tomorrow's Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was leaked in Thane, the stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Who is giving political protection to the racket that is ruining the hard work, dreams, and future of lakhs of students?" asked state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday.

He alleged that "paper leaks" are no longer isolated incidents, but have become the identity of "this failed government".

The Congress leader demanded a fair and impartial probe into the TET matter and strict action against those responsible.

Earlier in the day, The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled for Sunday in Maharashtra, was postponed after a raid in Bhiwandi of Thane district found that some individuals possessed several questions purportedly similar to the actual question paper, officials said.

"Congress will soon launch a protest against those playing with the future of Maharashtra's youth," Sapkal added.