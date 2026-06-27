Maharashtra postpones TET 2026 on eve of exam after suspected paper leak; three arrested

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, has been postponed after a leaked question paper was found during a raid in Thane's Bhiwandi, just a day before the exam.
The exam was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across the state on Sunday. The authority said that will be conducted in 37 places and 1028 exam centres across Maharashtra.
In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Examination Council said the test has been postponed to maintain the "transparency and the integrity" of the examination process.
"The rescheduled examination date will be declared in the next two to three days,” said Priya Shinde, deputy commissioner of Maharashtra State Examination Council.
The breach came to light when the Bhiwandi police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the Diamond Hotel in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Saturday.
During the raid, the police found the leaked question papers of the exam in the possession of some individuals. Officials from the Maharashtra State Examination Council were immediately summoned to verify the material. Upon close inspection, it was confirmed that several questions in the possession of the suspects matched the actual question paper drafted for the June 2026 TET.
Subsequently, the authorities announced the cancellation of the exam and a criminal case was registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station.
Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The suspects were nabbed from the Sahar airport in Mumbai and police are investigating how they got the exam papers, along with their money transactions.
Around 6 lakh aspiring teachers from across Maharashtra were expected to appear for the TET examination on Sunday. The postponement has left lakhs of candidates awaiting a revised examination schedule.
Last year also a similar incident was reported from Kolhapur where the TET question paper was allegedly leaked.
Slamming the repeated irregularities in examinations, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led state government was busy in poaching MLAs and MPs instead of prioritising the future of the youth.
He also stated that the Congress will launch a massive protest if the perpetrators are not brought to justice.
"If the BJP government fails to take strict actions and find out the source of the leak, then the Congress party will come out on the streets. They (BJP government) cannot even conduct an exam in a proper manner. The BJP is playing with the future of the students," Sapkal said.