Maharashtra postpones TET 2026 on eve of exam after suspected paper leak; three arrested

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, has been postponed after a leaked question paper was found during a raid in Thane's Bhiwandi, just a day before the exam.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across the state on Sunday. The authority said that will be conducted in 37 places and 1028 exam centres across Maharashtra.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Examination Council said the test has been postponed to maintain the "transparency and the integrity" of the examination process.

"The rescheduled examination date will be declared in the next two to three days,” said Priya Shinde, deputy commissioner of Maharashtra State Examination Council.

The breach came to light when the Bhiwandi police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the Diamond Hotel in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Saturday.

During the raid, the police found the leaked question papers of the exam in the possession of some individuals. Officials from the Maharashtra State Examination Council were immediately summoned to verify the material. Upon close inspection, it was confirmed that several questions in the possession of the suspects matched the actual question paper drafted for the June 2026 TET.

Subsequently, the authorities announced the cancellation of the exam and a criminal case was registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station.