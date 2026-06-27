'Education system has collapsed': Akhilesh Yadav announces 'Vision India' movement against exam paper leaks

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced the launch of 'Vision India', the party's movement against repeated paper leaks within the country to support students and to lead the nation towards "positive, realistic, and progressive future."

In an official statement released by Akhilesh Yadav on his official 'X' handle, he said that the 'Vision India' movement will transform the country into "Neo India", which will work for the development of the nation and its people without any discrimination.

"Today, India has become a country where people have to face difficulties and struggles at every step. To solve these problems, we have thought of a path - 'Vision India' - which will lead us towards a positive, realistic, and progressive future. With a positive, practical, progressive, and creative approach, Vision India strives to transform India into 'Neo India' for the development of our country and countrymen, without any bias or discrimination," the official statement said.