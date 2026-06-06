NTA denies claims of leak or sale of NEET UG re-exam paper, warns of strict action against rumour mongers

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday dismissed claims of a "leak" or "sale" of the question paper for the NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance retest scheduled on June 21, describing such reports as false and misleading.
Referring to messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms, the agency said the claims were fraudulent and intended to mislead students and parents.
“Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families,” the NTA said in a statement. Their objective, it added, “is to extort money by selling fake papers and every such claim circulating is a fabrication.”
The agency said it is actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts and content to the concerned platforms and cyber-crime authorities for immediate takedown and action.
“NTA is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities. Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content — and attempting to defraud students — is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” it said.
The NTA urged candidates and parents not to engage with, pay for, or forward such messages and cautioned them against falling prey to fraudulent solicitations.
“We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels. Any genuine information will come only from these sources,” the agency reiterated.
The NTA also asserted that the integrity of the examination process remains intact and that all safeguards are in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for candidates.
UGC-NET exam dates released
The NTA also issued a public notice announcing the subject-wise schedule dates for the UGC-NET June 2026 exam. It will be held in Computer Based Test mode from June 22 to June 30. A total of 80 subjects can be taken up by students across five days with two shifts held daily.
The notification on the exam centre will be displayed on its official website eight to ten days before the exam, it said.