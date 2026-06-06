NTA denies claims of leak or sale of NEET UG re-exam paper, warns of strict action against rumour mongers

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday dismissed claims of a "leak" or "sale" of the question paper for the NEET-UG 2026 medical entrance retest scheduled on June 21, describing such reports as false and misleading.

Referring to messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms, the agency said the claims were fraudulent and intended to mislead students and parents.

“Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families,” the NTA said in a statement. Their objective, it added, “is to extort money by selling fake papers and every such claim circulating is a fabrication.”

The agency said it is actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts and content to the concerned platforms and cyber-crime authorities for immediate takedown and action.

“NTA is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities. Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content — and attempting to defraud students — is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” it said.