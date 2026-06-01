Digvijaya Singh says PM responsible for NEET-UG re-exam, demands resignation if leak occurs

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “so miffed with the failures” of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that he has taken over the responsibility of ensuring the smooth conduct of the NEET-UG re-exam, adding that if a leak occurs in the upcoming test, the Prime Minister’s resignation would have to be demanded.

Singh, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, referred to the Solicitor General’s remarks in court a few days ago and said the Prime Minister has taken responsibility to ensure that the NEET-UG re-examination is conducted successfully on June 21.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Singh said, “I have been a part of the legislative (processes) since 1977. I want to clearly state that it is instruction of the Chairman Rajya Sabha, that we don't have the right to speak about the decisions and deliberations in the Standing Committee till the time the report is presented in Parliament as a case of breach of privilege can be filed.”

His remarks came after a meeting of the committee he chairs.