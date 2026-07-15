Faced no pressure from UPA govt during CEC tenure: SY Quraishi

NEW DELHI: SY Quraishi, who was the chief election commissioner during the UPA-II, has said he faced no pressure from the government during his tenure and asserted that the image of the poll body was such back then that "nobody would dare" to do such a thing.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Quraishi also said the government was always the last to know when the elections were going to be held.

Asked whether he faced any pressure during his tenure as CEC from July 30, 2010 till June 10, 2012, Quraishi said, "No, not at all. There was no question of any pressure because the image of the election commission was such that nobody would dare to approach us."

"And as regards the dates of the election, I know that IB (Intelligence Bureau) was roaming around the election building just to smell and sniff around what the dates are. The government was always the last to know when we were going to hold the election," he said.