SIR process focused on exclusion, has played havoc with democracy: Ex CEC Quraishi

NEW DELHI: Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi has hit out at the Election Commission over the ongoing SIR exercise, saying the process is focussed more on "exclusion" and has "played havoc with democracy" with free and fair elections having been "disturbed".

The emphasis in the ongoing SIR process is on how many to exclude as if the EC would get good marks for "throwing out" as many as it can, Quraishi said in an exclusive interview with PTI Videos ahead of the launch of his new book India and I: A Hundred Memories, Not a Memoir.

The book, published by Hachette India, throws light on 100 episodes from Quraishi's life.

Quraishi told PTI that being registered as a voter is a constitutional right but a situation is being created that it is a favour granted to people by the Election Commission.

The ongoing process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is "unfair" because of the way this is being done, he said.

The process is focusing more on "exclusion", Quraishi said.

"How many people can you throw out of the electoral roll, that seems to be the focus," he said.

"Whereas in our time it was a very clear policy - our instruction to the polling staff used to be that if somebody comes introducing himself or herself and there was some minor error in the spelling, age or address or something, but you know that the person is the right person, ignore all mistakes. So that no voter is excluded," Quraishi asserted.

Here the emphasis is on how many to exclude as if they would get good marks for "throwing out" as many as they can and crores have been "thrown out", Quraishi said, slamming the Commission.