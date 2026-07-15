Indian origin British Sikh woman stabbed to death in London; 44-year-old charged with murder

CHANDIGARH: A 24-year-old Indian Origin British Sikh woman, Kirandeep Kaur, from Piddi village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was allegedly stabbed to death in London.
The Metropolitan Police have charged a 44-year-old Daniel Sean James of Mercer Place, Pinner, with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
Meanwhile, an injured man in his 20s, found outside the property in Hayes with stab marks, is admitted to the hospital. Notably, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The victim, Kirandeep Kaur, had moved to the United Kingdom nearly two years ago on a student visa. She was later granted a work permit and had been working there.
According to the Metropolitan Police, the police officers were called to a property on Uxbridge Road in Hayes at around 7:55 am on Sunday (July 12) after receiving reports of a stabbing incident.
Police found Kaur with multiple stab injuries. She was pronounced spot dead. Further investigation is underway.
"Our enquiry is in the early stages, yet we believe there is no wider threat to the public,’’ said Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo.
He also appealed to the people who have witnessed anything in relation to the murder or have information regarding it to contact the police.
"We know that this incident would have caused significant concern in the community. Residents would see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days," he said.
The police said Kaur's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Meanwhile, her parents, Sukhdev Singh and Baljit Kaur, said that they had sold their agricultural land to send their daughter to England on a student visa, hoping that she would secure a better future.
Now, Kaur’s family has appealed to the Union Government to help them bring her body back to her native village for the last rites.