Mob attacks Assam Rifles camp, torches vehicles following search operation in Manipur

Hours after a search operation in Manipur's Senapati district, a mob allegedly attacked an Assam Rifles camp, pelted stones, vandalised the premises and set three vehicles of security personnel on fire, officials said on Wednesday.
The violence occurred at the district town camp of the paramilitary force at 9.30 am on Tuesday when the mob attacked it, they said.
The situation was brought under control after security forces fired tear gas shells and dispersed the crowd by midnight, one of the officials said.
No casualty was reported in the incident, he said, adding that the situation in Senapati district is "now peaceful and under control".
Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the general area of Makuilongdi, nearly 2 km west of a designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong, an area domination patrol and search operation were launched by the Assam Rifles, a defence statement said.
"Intelligence reports and the social media posts indicated the presence of armed cadres moving outside designated camps, carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, in apparent violation of established ceasefire ground rules," another official said, adding that the reported violations were formally informed to the Ceasefire Monitoring Group.
During the course of the operation, the Assam Rifles columns approached Makuilongdi and Oklong villages, and residents, including women, obstructed them.
As tensions escalated, reports emerged at around 9 pm that a large crowd gathered in Senapati town and prepared to march towards the Assam Rifles camp in Naga Taphou area, the official said.
"Despite the withdrawal of the columns, a large mob reached the camp at around 9.30 pm, hurled stones, damaging property and attempting acts of arson," the statement said.
The mob vandalised and damaged Assam Rifles vehicles, it said, adding that "one light vehicle was set ablaze, while two trucks were overturned and damaged.
A private car was also burnt during the violence".
A waiting shed in front of the camp was also torched by the mob, it said.
The Senapati district police and CRPF were immediately deployed to help the security personnel control the situation, he said.
In coordination with the Manipur Police, minimum force was deployed, and tear gas shells and blank rounds were fired to disperse the violent crowd and prevent further escalation, the statement said.
No casualties were reported, and efforts to address concerns and maintain communal harmony have been undertaken with civil society organisations and the district authorities, it added.
On July 6, two Assam Rifles personnel were killed when suspected militants ambushed a convoy at Shangshak near Nungshang Khong, about 17 km from the Ukhrul district headquarters, and three persons were detained in connection with it.
Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable localities across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out three years ago.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
(With inputs from PTI)