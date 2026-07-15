Mob attacks Assam Rifles camp, torches vehicles following search operation in Manipur

Hours after a search operation in Manipur's Senapati district, a mob allegedly attacked an Assam Rifles camp, pelted stones, vandalised the premises and set three vehicles of security personnel on fire, officials said on Wednesday.

The violence occurred at the district town camp of the paramilitary force at 9.30 am on Tuesday when the mob attacked it, they said.

The situation was brought under control after security forces fired tear gas shells and dispersed the crowd by midnight, one of the officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said, adding that the situation in Senapati district is "now peaceful and under control".

Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the general area of Makuilongdi, nearly 2 km west of a designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong, an area domination patrol and search operation were launched by the Assam Rifles, a defence statement said.

"Intelligence reports and the social media posts indicated the presence of armed cadres moving outside designated camps, carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, in apparent violation of established ceasefire ground rules," another official said, adding that the reported violations were formally informed to the Ceasefire Monitoring Group.

During the course of the operation, the Assam Rifles columns approached Makuilongdi and Oklong villages, and residents, including women, obstructed them.