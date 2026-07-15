Punjab’s 7-year-old Teghbir becomes the youngest in world to successfully summit a 6000 metre plus mountain

CHANDIGARH: A 7-year-old Teghbir Singh from Ropar in Punjab has become the youngest in the world to summit a 6000 plus Meter Mountain.

He has scaled Mount Yunam, a trekking peak located in the Zanskar Range of the Lahaul Region in Himachal Pradesh. Teghbir surpassed the previous world record holder, Kaamya Karthikeyan from Mumbai, who held a previous record of successfully summiting a 6000 + mountain at the age of 9 years and 11 months in August 2017, setting a global record.

Teghbir is 7 years and 9 months at present.

A third-standard student at Shiwalik Public School, Ropar, Teghbir began his expedition on July 7 and reached the Mountain Summit on July 13.

The ascent involved a low-oxygen acclimatisation and required preparation to address altitude sickness.

Despite the challenges, including a high-altitude ascent spanning around six days, temperatures averaging -3 at night, and a low-oxygen trek, he finally managed to reach the top.

He set out for the Summit early on Monday at 6 am in freezing temperatures around -5 C.

The team, consisting of his father and two guides, reached the summit at 2.50 pm am on July 13 after walking for approximately 9 hours in the freezing temperatures.

Expressing his joy, Teghbir said, "I prepared. I knew it was going to be difficult, but I could reach the summit with my father. I was summiting for the first time on a 6000 metre+ mountain range; oxygen was low, but I had practised for it,’’ he added.

Teghbir was issued the Certificate of Ascent by Parvatam Expedition and Travel, which lists his date, time and his exact age at the time of summit.