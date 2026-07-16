AIIMS told to set up board to asses IIT-Kharagpur student

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the AIIMS, New Delhi, to constitute a medical board to assess an IIT-Kharagpur student who has sought transfer to IIT-Roorkee on medical grounds.

“Since the last date for admission is said to be July 17, 2026, we direct IIT-Roorkee to keep one seat vacant subject to the result of this writ petition,” said a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. It asked AIIMS to submit its report, while keeping matter for July 29.

The petitioner, an architecture student at IIT-Kharagpur, submitted that he suffered from depression and required therapy that was not available in Kharagpur. The petitioner contended that he was availing regular treatment in Chandigarh and argued that IIT-Roorkee offered similar facilities.

His counsel argued that the IIT rules governing transfers on medical grounds support his case. “The applicable regulations require constitution of a medical board, but no such board was formed despite the petitioner applying for transfer on August 6, 2025,” the plea stated.

Counsel for the IIT said the institute had “full sympathy” with the petitioner, but flagged differences in curriculum between the two IITs. Rejecting the argument, Justice Nagarathna said the petitioner had secured admission on merit.