Monsoon Session: FCRA amendment, Vande Mataram Bill, higher education overhaul on Centre's agenda

NEW DELHI: The Union government is set to introduce five new Bills and take up two pending legislations -- including the bill to amend FCRA -- for consideration and passage during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes a mechanism to oversee, manage and dispose of the foreign funds and assets of organisations that lose their FCRA registration due to cancellation, surrender or non-renewal.

It provides for the creation of a Designated Authority to manage such assets, while mandating that the religious character of places of worship be preserved during the process.

Notably, the 2020 amendment to the law capped the use of foreign contributions for administrative expenses at 25 per cent, down from the earlier 50 per cent.

The latest proposal seeks to further tighten government oversight by empowering it to seize and permanently acquire the assets of organisations that fail to comply with FCRA registration requirements.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session but could not be taken up for passage due to opposition from certain quarters in Kerala ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

Among the other key legislations on the government's agenda is the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which has been listed for introduction, consideration and passage in both Houses of Parliament. The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.