Raipur consumer forum orders SUV replacement over E20 fuel compatibility issue

RAIPUR: The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has held an automobile company guilty of deficiency in service and negligence in a case related to E20 fuel compatibility.
The Additional Bench directed the company to provide the complainant with a new SUV compatible with E20 blended fuel, valued at Rs 20,50,494, including RTO registration fees. It also ordered the opposite parties to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.
The complainant, Dr Premraj Devta, a kidney specialist from Raipur, purchased a premium hybrid SUV on June 3, 2024. The vehicle stalled after covering 21,913 km. The workshop cleaned the fuel tank, claiming the issue was due to "adulterated petrol".
The vehicle broke down repeatedly. Subsequent cleanings found a white, jelly-like chemical layer clogging the fuel tank and the engine's internal fuel delivery pipelines.
The vehicle stalled again after a "malfunction" alert appeared on the dashboard. The company collected a fuel sample and sent it to a government-accredited laboratory. Despite multiple service attempts, the vehicle broke down for a fifth time and became unfit for use.
The automobile company and its authorised dealer contested the complaint, stating that the vehicle had no manufacturing defect and that the breakdowns were caused by fuel contamination. They relied on a report from SGS Laboratory, a government-approved testing facility.
The laboratory report found the sample to be E20-grade petrol with an ethanol concentration of about 6% to 7% and a distinct white layer settled at the bottom of the bottle.
The company claimed the warranty stood void due to external factors and sought more than Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for a complete engine replacement.
The consumer forum observed that while the Centre has mandated a gradual nationwide transition to E20 petrol, the company did not clarify at the time of sale or establish during the proceedings that the vehicle's engine was compatible with standard E20 commercial fuel.
The forum accepted the complaint and directed the company to provide a complete structural replacement of the vehicle or full financial restitution.