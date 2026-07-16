Raipur consumer forum orders SUV replacement over E20 fuel compatibility issue

RAIPUR: The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has held an automobile company guilty of deficiency in service and negligence in a case related to E20 fuel compatibility.

The Additional Bench directed the company to provide the complainant with a new SUV compatible with E20 blended fuel, valued at Rs 20,50,494, including RTO registration fees. It also ordered the opposite parties to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

The complainant, Dr Premraj Devta, a kidney specialist from Raipur, purchased a premium hybrid SUV on June 3, 2024. The vehicle stalled after covering 21,913 km. The workshop cleaned the fuel tank, claiming the issue was due to "adulterated petrol".

The vehicle broke down repeatedly. Subsequent cleanings found a white, jelly-like chemical layer clogging the fuel tank and the engine's internal fuel delivery pipelines.

The vehicle stalled again after a "malfunction" alert appeared on the dashboard. The company collected a fuel sample and sent it to a government-accredited laboratory. Despite multiple service attempts, the vehicle broke down for a fifth time and became unfit for use.