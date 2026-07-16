SC junks TN’s plea against Madras HC relief to ex-minister EV Velu

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Madras High Court’s interim order that stayed any coercive steps against former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader EV Velu in a corruption case. The top court’s order was a big relief for Velu, accused of alleged irregularities in the implementation of road infrastructure projects during his tenure in office.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed a plea filed by the TN government challenging the HC’s order, after noting that the HC has already directed Velu to join the investigation.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the state government, argued that the interim order had effectively granted anticipatory bail to Velu in proceedings where no such relief had been sought.

Opposing the plea, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Velu, said his client was being prosecuted after a change of power in TN. “I am an ex minister, the moment government changes, FIRs are filed. More will come,” Rohatgi said. Hearing these submissions, the court remarked that the DMK-government may have taken similar actions when in power.

DVAC grills Velu for 5 hrs in graft case

CHENNAI: Having skipped the previous summons on July 3, Tiruvannamalai MLA E V Velu on Wednesday appeared before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for questioning in connection with a corruption case linked to road works in Karur district during his term as highways minister in the previous DMK government. The DMK MLA arrived at the DVAC office around 11 am and the inquiry went on till 4 pm, sources said. Addressing media persons after the inquiry, Velu said, “To the best of my knowledge, I have answered all the questions truthfully. I have nothing to hide.”